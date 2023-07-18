The new Bachelor in the US has just been announced. He’s 71 years old.

While The Bachelors (when not one but three men sought to find love in one season) might have left a sour taste in all our mouths, The Golden Bachelor could just be the refreshing spin-off we weren't expecting.

The new version of the American dating reality show has been in the works for three years, and as the first season gets ready to air, ABC has announced that 71-year-old Gerry Turner is the first-ever Golden Bachie.

Watch the trailer for season one of The Golden Bachelor.



Video via ABC.

"He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album. His DMs have postage... He doesn't have grey hair, he has 'wisdom highlights,'" the promotional video said of Gerry. "Florida wants to retire and move to him."

The new bachelor is a retired restaurateur, a proud father to his daughters Angie and Jenny, and a doting grandfather to Charlee and Payton. He lives on a lake in Indiana and is a widow to his high school sweetheart Toni, who he married in 1974.

"Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton," a statement read. "Sadly, after their 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.