In 2019, we fell in love with Matt Agnew as our Bachelor. His life looks very different now.

It's been nearly three years since Matt Agnew met 20 women on a red carpet.

He was our new bachelor, dressed in a dapper tuxedo and armed with geeky jokes and we… liked him a lot.

You see, Network 10 had sold him as the hot science guy, plucked from a normal life to find love – the antithesis of previous bachelor Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins who… well, we don’t need to go there, do we?

Throwback to that time we met Matt Agnew. Post continues below video.

Unlike Mr Honey Badger, Matt actually picked a winner and for a while, our faith in reality TV love was restored.

Matt and Chelsie shared their love on social media and denied rumours of a breakup, even though bachie himself went overseas like… basically immediately after the finale.

But it didn’t last and the pair announced their breakup in November 2019, just two months after the finale aired in September.

Since then, we haven’t heard all that much from Matt Agnew Science Guy (it’s not very catchy, I know).

So what has Matt been up to since? We did some digging.

A new dog, a move and a career change.

Okay, so it's been an eventful couple of years for all of us, but Matt's been keeping extra busy.

In 2020, he adopted a dog named Pluto. Yes, this is just an excuse for dog pics: