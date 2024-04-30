In 2021, Sam Frost uploaded a video about the COVID vaccine. She says it was 'taken out of context'.

Sam Frost first gained attention in 2014 when she was proposed to and then dumped on The Bachelor Australia before she became the nation's first Bachelorette the following year.

With her newly found fame, the 35-year-old took on a national radio hosting gig alongside Rove McManus for 18 months and then in 2017, she marked a milestone in her career when she joined the long-running Australian TV drama Home and Away as 'Jasmine Delaney'.

Then in October 2021, less than four years into the role, the actor and reality star went viral. Frost left the show after sharing a controversial video she now says was "taken out of context".

Watch Sam Frost make her Home and Away debut. Post continues after video.



Video via Seven.

In the clip, Frost confessed she had her hesitations about the COVID-19 vaccine, explained she was not vaccinated and discussed her depleting mental health.

"I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing, but I feel like it's getting to a point now in the world where there's a lot of segregation," she told her followers at the time.