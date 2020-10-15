Two years ago, Nick Cummins was the most hated man in Australia. Now he's back on reality TV.

"Never corner a Honey Badger."

Has there ever been a more telling Instagram bio?

Nick Cummins certainly doesn’t like to be cornered.

But then, that’s why two years ago thousands of people across Australia hated him. Because he told a reality TV show that he wanted to settle down, get married, and have lots of children.

Nick Cummins will appear on new Channel 7 show, SAS Australia. Watch the trailer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Seven.

He even took 24 women away from their homes and jobs for three months in an effort to get as locked down and settled as one can possibly get.

He had the country hooked with his larrikin-esque charm and cheeky jokes – with fans well and truly strapped in for his journey to love and a happy ending.

So when he flew his final two – Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman – over to New Caledonia, dumped them both and fled into the jungle. It was… a lot.

"Right now, I can't give 100 per cent to you. My head is very clouded. Right now, I'm a little bit lost," he told Hockley, before delivering a similar speech to Tieman.

The question being directed at Cummins post-ghosting looked something like: "Why did he go on a show about finding love, if he wasn't ready to find love?"

But as his final two devastated women digested the news, Australia's reaction as Cummins refused interviews and shied away from the public gaze evolved from confusion to anger.

A few months after the finale aired and the "hate" had somewhat died down, Cummins finally spoke.

"People are so brainwashed, you’re not going to get your fairytale ending every time," he told ABC Radio National in December 2018.

"What’s more important: me just saying 'yes' and going through the motions and dragging some girl through all the media about how we’re in love and then three months down the track after the contract’s over, we’re allowed to break up?" he continued, seemingly confirming there is a contractual agreement to stay together after The Bachelor.