Does Felix pull a Blake Garvey? All the evidence Felix and Jess are no longer together.

This year's Bachelors had it all.

Three bachelors.

A new bach mansion.

A new bach pad.

A revamped rose ceremony.

A trip to Wet N Wild.

And just like those infomercials in the 90s where they threw in a free set of steak knives, this season threw in a free middle-aged polygamist named Damien. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I mean, we didn't ask for him but we sure saw a lot of him.

In case you missed it, our most rogue bachelor Felix Von Hofe was immediately drawn to a contestant named Jessica Navin.

After one particularly exciting episode where a woman named Tash told Felix that Jess was actually an open relationship with a man named Damien on the outside, Felix continued to pursue Jess.

Yes, even after Damien arrived on set and started having 'conscious conversations' with people.

In the finale episode, Jess 'closed the chapter' with Damien. And then Felix chose her to be his number one girl at the end. Or something like that. He didn't propose, which I think was a good move considering Damien was probably still watching them from the bushes.

So the million dollar question - are Felix and Jess still together?

Look, I doubt it. Remember all that stuff I just said about Damien? Watching them? From the bushes?

But let me lay out the evidence.

1. Felix has 'fled' the country.

Look 'fled' is dramatic but apparently Felix left the country as soon as the season started airing.

The 27-year-old has spent the last few weeks in Los Angeles and hasn't taken part in any media interviews.

2. There's a rumour Felix is dating Stephanie Lynch from Jimmy Nicholson's season.

In October last year, Felix was seen 'out on the town' with bachie alum Stephanie Lynch.