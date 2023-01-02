'I was prepared to be bored with The Bachelors. I was very, very wrong.'

But the seasons following got progressively worse.

The producers began fixating on fooling us, the audience, on who the bachelor would choose, on who would step out of that car first. It became all about the heightened drama and lost focus on what the show was about at its core: a love story. And yes, we can call it a love story with a straight face because the evidence is plain: In the nine seasons so far, five of those couples are still together – three are married, two are engaged, and there are five Bachelor babies.

But, like the roses the bachelor hands out, the series got stale.

It lost the ability to surprise us due to its dead giveaways. We knew that the women who got the "twinkling, fairytale" music when they met the bachelor meant they were serious contenders for his heart. The women who got the "comedy" music were there for laughs... or to create drama.

It got old. The mansion with its thousands of candles got old. Osher got old. We got old.

So when Network 10 revealed there would be three bachelors (Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Mallucedi, and Jed McIntosh) for 2023 instead of the usual one, I was skeptical. While most people's first impulse was to focus on the lack of diversity, I was just hoping for diversity of personality.

And since we are being honest, I will tell you I didn't hold out much hope.

When I was provided with the first two episodes of The Bachelors, I watched to settle some vague sense of curiosity. I was prepared to be bored. I was prepared to even hate it.