'I was prepared to be bored with The Bachelors. I was very, very wrong.'

Since we're amongst friends here, let's be honest: The Bachelor Australia hasn't been very good in recent years.
When the series first began in 2013, it was revolutionary. Sure, the show was already a fixture in the States by then, but as we very well know, reality television – especially dating shows – doesn't always translate across borders. It was a gamble for Network 10, which, to their credit, they have never shied away from, and it paid off.
In that first season, the stars aligned: Tim Robards was dashing and handsome as the titular bachelor, Anna Robards (nee Heinrich) was stunning and personable, Osher was polished and warm, all the women were likeable, and there was just the right amount of drama.
Moreover, the love story between Tim and Anna was front and centre. It was obvious he would choose her in the end, and that wasn't a bad thing.
Meet your new Bachelors. Story continues below.