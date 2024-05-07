Say goodbye to 2 of your favourite reality shows.

It's a sad day for reality TV fans: The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor have officially been axed.

Network 10's confirmation that neither of the reality TV franchises would be returning for another season came after the host of both shows, Osher Günsberg, and The Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes speculated on the announcement earlier in the day.

"Network 10 will be packing away the masks and roses this year, confirming that The Masked Singer and The Bachelor franchises won't appear in its program schedule," said a spokesperson via Mumbrella.

"Both franchises have been hosted by television presenter extraordinaire Osher Günsberg from their inception. The resting of The Masked Singer Australia and The Bachelor franchise will give Osher a moment to rest his voice, which has worked overtime screaming 'Take It Off' and simultaneously dropping to a whisper to deliver the iconic line of 'I'm sorry, but you did not receive a rose'.

"Osher will narrate Season 18 of Bondi Rescue, which will return later in 2024 and remains a much-loved presenter and friend of Network 10."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Hughes — who has been a judge for all five seasons of The Masked Singer — and Günsberg speculated the shows would not be returning in 2024.