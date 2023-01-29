Break ups and an ex-Bachelor contestant: Everything that's happened since The Bachelors finale.

We finally made it to the end of The Bachelors.

And honestly, we deserve a medal for getting through that rollercoaster of a few weeks.

But while we may have watched the bachelors ride off into the sunset with their chosen ladies during last night's finale, the drama is far from over friends.

Less than 24 hours since the final episode, the remaining three couples have confirmed if they have gone the distance (and by this I mean, managed to stay together for the few short months since filming wrapped) or gone their separate ways.

Here's a roundup of everything that's happened since The Bachelors finale.

Are Thomas and Leah still together?

We're not going to beat around the (rose) bush here... they are not.



Months after Thomas popped the question to Leah at the finale, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

"I think it was two or three months after the finale," Thomas told 10 Play.



"We had an amazing time together, and we spent incredible moments together on the show and also after the show… but we realised, spending time together, we had lots of love and care for each other but we weren’t compatible and compatibility is so important."