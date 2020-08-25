Bardot, Hollywood movies and The Bachelorette: Sophie Monk's time in the spotlight.

Two decades ago, Australia was introduced to a loveable, self-proclaimed bogan from the Gold Coast. She was 20 years old and has just landed a spot in the girl band Bardot.

The band, which consisted of five young women - Monk, Belinda Chapple, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood and Tiffani Wood - first met on the Australian talent show Popstars in 2000.

Following the reality TV show, the newly formed girl group went on a national tour of Australia and then moved to the UK to release their single 'Poison' which topped the charts.

﻿However, Monk later shared that even during their peak success, they were only paid $25 a day to perform.﻿

﻿"Our contracts were very different to what it would be today. We came out of nowhere," Monk told ﻿news.com.au years later.﻿

"A lot of people whinge about that but it was my break. In the beginning you’ve got to do a lot of favours for free."

Image: Getty.