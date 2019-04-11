Nick Cummins’ Bachelor season finale isn’t the only one that left us a little bit salty.

In 2016, we found ourselves similarly screaming at the telly when Richie Strahan sent Nikki Gogan packing, telling her he was in love with another woman. That woman of course being Alex Nation, with whom he split from shortly after.

A favourite from the start, our hearts collectively broke when Nikki left our screens. Not just because she hadn’t found love, but because we as viewers genuinely loved her and we weren’t ready to say goodbye.

Remember the first time they met? Eurgh, it still hurts.

So confident we were that she would be the chosen one, her name even became a verb for a brief moment amongst Bach tragics. To get ‘Nikki Goganed’ one must be led to believe they are about to be chosen by the man/woman of their dreams, only for him/her to have a last-second change of heart and pick someone else.

Following the controversial finale, Nikki admitted at the time she still wasn’t over the shock decision in an interview with Who magazine.

She described the painful experience of watching the finale with her sister, Dani.

“I had all the emotions. The tears were flowing. I can laugh about it as well, but it’s still raw,” she said at the time.

“I wanted to do forever with this guy,” she said, adding of Richie’s relationship with Alex, “I need them to work.”