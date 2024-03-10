MIA FREEDMAN: 'Why can't I go for a f**king run?'

This article originally appeared on Mia Freedman's Babble, a newsletter delivering content on pop culture, modern life and being a Gen Xer in a Gen Z world. Sign up here.

Don’t go running at night, they warn us. It’s not safe.

So we go for a run in the morning, on a mild Sunday near our home. And we are murdered. Like Samantha Murphy.

Don’t go home with someone you don’t know, they say. It’s dangerous.

So we walk home alone. And we are murdered. Like Jill Meagher.

We are murdered on our way home from work. Like Anita Cobby and Prabha Kumar.

We are murdered at work, even when we work in schools. Like Lilie James and Stephanie Scott.

We are murdered while walking in parks. Like Eurydice Dixon and Courtney Herron and Masa Vukotic.

We are murdered in cars, alongside our children. Like Hannah Clarke.

We are murdered on beaches. Like Toyah Cordingley.

We are murdered in shopping centres in broad daylight while doing errands with our grandaughters. Like Vyleen White.

And in staggering, sickening numbers, we are murdered in our homes by men we know. Our husbands. Our partners. Our sons. Our fathers. Our brothers. Our boyfriends. Our workmates. By men we love or used to, men we’ve lived with or married or dated.

Why can’t I go for a f**king run?

This is what women are texting each other right now, with the news that a 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy, who went for a run near her home in Ballarat five weeks ago and never came home.

Police say Samantha did not know the man but they allege he killed her. Just like so many men have killed so many of us before him and will continue to kill us, apparently until the end of time.