'Now we can't even support our friends without being killed.'

Jennifer Petelczyc opened her home to a friend in a time of need.

Her friend, who hasn't been publicly identified, had left her husband and needed somewhere to stay. Her ex had apparently been stalking her.

Jennifer died because of that good deed. So did her 18-year-old daughter.

How is this Australia in 2024? Women can't even help and support their friends without being killed?

On Friday afternoon, Mark James Bombara arrived at the Petelczyc family home in Floreat, Perth, demanding to see his ex. When he realised she wasn't there, he didn't leave. Instead, police are currently investigating the theory that he used cable ties and made several threatening phone calls before shooting them both and himself.

Jennifer died at the scene, while Gretl died in hospital on Saturday morning. According to the Red Heart Campaign, they are the 37th and 38th women killed in our country in 2024.