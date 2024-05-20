Diddy just gave us a masterclass in what not to say in an apology video.

Content warning: This story involves domestic violence.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is sorry.
He's sorry for his "behaviour".
He's sorry for what he did when he hit "rock bottom".
"I make no excuses, my behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted... I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now," the rapper told his Instagram followers in a video posted overnight.
He's talking about hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that shows him violently assaulting his then girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. The CNN exclusive shows Diddy shoving the R&B singer to the floor by her neck, stomping on her twice as she lies still on the ground, dragging her across the floor and throwing something from a table in her direction. You can view the video here.
But watching Diddy's 'heartfelt' apology video, there's no mention of Cassie. No mention of her pain and suffering. No mention or even acknowledgement that he lied, publicly, about ever hurting her.
Watch: A snippet of Diddy's apology.
In November 2023, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit accusing the rapper of physical assault and rape, claiming she was stuck in a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking".
