Diddy just gave us a masterclass in what not to say in an apology video.

With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching she realised this perhaps was her last opportunity to speak up.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said.

In her lawsuit she referenced the incident captured in the CCTV video in March 2016. She also referenced many others in which she says she dealt with "uncontrollable rage" and frequent, "savage" beatings. She also detailed instances where Diddy allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts with sex workers while he watched.

In 2018, Cassie said that she tried to leave Diddy for the last time, but after she broke up with him at dinner, he allegedly forced his way into her home and raped her.

In the years since, "she has required intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the trauma she lived through," her lawsuit said.

Diddy's lawyer responded by telling PEOPLE her claims were "offensive and outrageous".

He painted Cassie as someone seeking to "tarnish Mr Combs' reputation" and "a pay day".

A day after the complaint was filed, the singers settled.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said in a statement. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Diddy's lawyer was insistent that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing".

In the months since, a number of other women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the rapper. In March, 2024, several of Diddy's homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.