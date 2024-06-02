It has been a devastating weekend for women. Make it stop.

We don't yet know their names. But we know how they died.

We don't yet know the circumstances of their situation. But we know they were all alleged victims of domestic violence.

We don't yet know who they left behind. How many times they called for help. Their hopes and dreams and fears.

But we can predict what's coming today — condolences from those in charge, well wishes to their families, declarations to do more and a promise to investigate what went wrong.

Watch: Let's face up to DV.



Video via Australian government

Then next week we will do it all again, because this is the grim cycle we live in. This is the reality for women in Australia, one of the 'safest' countries in the world.

Even though we don't have many details yet, the ones we have are harrowing enough.

A woman's body was found in a home at Coconut Grove in the Northern Territory on Saturday. She was 36.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder, breaching a domestic violence order and sexual intercourse without consent.