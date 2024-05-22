'Until something changes, I choose the bear.'

If you have been on the internet recently, you will be familiar with the bear vs man debate. Women are being asked whether they would rather be stuck in the woods with a man or a bear and they are, almost unanimously, choosing the bear.

Some women say they'd choose the bear because, without knowing anything about this man, the bear is the more predictable option. One viral video compiled some of the most confronting reasons women chose the bear — "At least I know a bear's intentions," "No one’s gonna ask me if I led the bear on" and "at least the bear doesn’t get enjoyment out of it".

In other videos women are flipping the question on the men in their lives, asking them whether they'd rather their wife or daughter be alone in the woods with a bear or a man. Spoiler alert, they're also choosing the bear.

I typically don't engage too much in internet trends like this. Not because I don't agree or empathise, but because I so often find myself in a frustration spiral that I figure is ultimately unhelpful, or maybe just unhealthy. Probably both.









I often joke that I wish I could switch my brain on and off, that I would love the ability to occasionally shut off my critical thinking, engaged (read: enraged) brain and simply not think about it.

Working in the domestic violence sector means this really isn’t an option for me, and I am okay with that. I feel fortunate to work in a space where what I do directly intersects with what I am most passionate and outspoken about. It also means that I juggle the personal and professional almost constantly, regularly deep in thought, and regularly subjecting my nearest to my internal monologue.