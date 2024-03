Witnesses tried to stem the bleeding with a pair of socks, but the injuries were too severe.

She was only 22.

Members of the public also chased her alleged attacker. They cornered the 30-year-old man and forced him to drop the knife. He was arrested nearby by police.

Police believe he knew Melanie's cousin. Not her.

"It appears to be a violent and completely unprovoked attack," Detective Senior Sergeant Katharine Venn told the media.

"We don’t have the motive for that at this time."

Melanie was just walking. She was murdered while walking the streets of supposedly one of the safest countries in the world.

But women can't even run alone here. Let alone walk.

For the last week, runners have been dedicating their runs to another woman killed on our streets.

Samantha Murphy was out for a jog in February when she was allegedly murdered by a 22-year-old man in Ballarat.

It was a deliberate attack on the mother-of-three's life, but police say they didn't know each other. Their only link was a small-town connection; she worked as a uniform shop volunteer at the primary school he once attended.