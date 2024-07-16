HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Generation X is entering our season of loss.

Get a notebook, she said.

Write down all the years you have left.

Leave a few lines between them.

How many pages did you fill?

A shiver slithered up my arm. Why would I do that? I asked.

To see how finite it all is. To focus the mind. To prioritise. To get things done.

These were the words of a wise woman I spoke to recently, and I can't stop thinking about it. It's become, along with Harry Styles' new haircut and Gwyneth Paltrow's poo cottage, my new Roman Empire.

Generation X are ageing. We are — according to our strict demographics — between the ages of 44 and 59, and we are in the thick of our second acts. You know what happens in second acts? A lot.

If the first act sets things up, and the third act ties things up, the middle part is the meaty middle, where plot moves at pace.

You know how it works. Adventure and misadventure. Triumphs and troughs. Love and loss.

We are in the era when stakes are high, and anything can happen.

And some of us don't make it to act three. You know how that works, too.

