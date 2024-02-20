'I'm an ex-police officer. I know why Australia has a problem with domestic violence.'





This story discusses domestic violence.

I used to be oblivious to the seriousness and deadly outcomes of domestic violence, despite being the victim of domestic violence myself.

Why?

Because as a police officer, all I was ever really shown was to be blase and dismissive.

At 21, I was in a really damaging relationship which resulted in a lot of trauma. But what 21-year-old country girl really understands what 'domestic violence' is? Especially when you go to the police after having a glass thrown at your head in a nightclub and are told: "You have to go to the court yourself to get an intervention order, and they only do hearings on Wednesdays."

Which left me thinking I must have been overreacting.

I joined the police force when I was 23 and was faced with domestic violence cases almost daily, yet it was only when I left the police force to work as an Investigation & Risk Assessment Specialist at one of Australia’s largest Universities and then created my own business as a Transformation & Mindset Coach for women who have experienced trauma, that I realised just how badly our police let down victims of domestic violence and ignored the impact that has on them.

Over one-third of homicides in Australia are Domestic Homicides. If police had better training, and saw domestic violence for what it is, rather than the standard tick and flick of filing paperwork, these numbers wouldn’t be so high. And don’t get me started on the court system and its failings.