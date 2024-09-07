An expert told us exactly how a predator chooses his victims.

It's 09:30pm and you're walking home from a friend's house alone when you sense that a car is following you.

When you walk faster, the car speeds up. When you make a turn, it does too.

Suddenly the car stops, and a man jumps out in front of you and grabs you by the arms. He starts physically trying to push you into his backseat.

As women, we've been hard-wired to believe that the worst thing we could do in this scenario is antagonise a predator and make him angry. We've been taught to submit in order to survive.

It's a mindset former police officer-turned-sex crime educator Brent Sanders faces every time he holds a seminar at a school or a workplace, featuring young women and girls, where he's painted this hypothetical scenario.

Next he tells the group, "I want you to picture yourself in that situation yelling and screaming at the top of your voice and physically attacking your attacker."

Most of the time, he is met with laughter.

"I've discovered the laughter is the thought that they would actually see themselves fighting back against a male attacker. It's like 'yeah right, as if you'd do that!'" he told Mamamia's True Crime Conversations.

Then he asks the group, "What would happen if you did that? What would happen if you fought back?"

"He'd get more angry," they reply. "The situation would get worse... I'd get more hurt."