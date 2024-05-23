This definitely isn't a story about a 'proud dad'.

For a while, his name was suppressed. But when it was revealed, his community was shocked. He is the son of a prominent former AFL player. His friends thought he was 'the next Elon Musk'. He was a private school boy from a respected "lovely" family. A smart kid. A bright future. A good guy...

Right now domestic violence and violence against women is particularly in the zeitgeist because it's worse than ever. Because women and children keep dying, and not enough urgency is being injected into the so-called solutions we've been presented with to fix it.

Of course to Harrison's boss and perhaps his colleagues, he might have been a good guy. But as his ex-partner and their families are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable, to describe him as such, with not even an acknowledgment of the crime he has committed, is part of the problem. It somewhat excuses it, ignores it and removes his culpability from the narrative altogether.

Fallout from the email reached the highest levels of the NSW Health bureaucracy on Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph reported "sources said the executive responsible would need to be 'counselled' on his actions but said it was too early to discuss what if any action may be taken."

Quite frankly, I am sick of murderers being painted with the "good guy" brush. Have we not dismantled this trope yet? Surely by now we know that men who do horrible things, don't necessarily look like or act like "bad guys" in public.