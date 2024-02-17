The Prime Minister is engaged and the conspiracies have begun.

Who's got the time, I thought, for designing rings and planning romantic proposal dinners and synchronising calendars to find a window to meet a planner who just loves the idea of a winter wedding at Kirribilli?

And mostly, as a grown-up woman who lives with her partner of almost 20 years and has never wanted to get married, I thought – why do you need to do that, when there are just so many other things that need doing? Isn't you two just loving each other and choosing each other every day enough?

And then I listened to my ridiculous inner-monologue, and I realised something. I've lost touch with the bit of myself that can see the point of doing something that doesn't need doing, but might just be beautiful and important and profound. Something that might mean the world to someone else. Something that might just bring a big dollop of joy to a lot of people who matter to you.

Albo hasn't. He's 60 years old (not old, but older than me) and still in touch with the goofy, heady, rollercoaster feeling of having the person you love love you back. He's got a lot on his plate and he wants to add some more, please.

I only saw – and I think a lot of overwhelmed women might relate – the work involved in doing something big just because. I found myself looking for angles and advantages to all that fuss and trouble. Was this a good strategy for humanising the man the Liberals are currently trying to smear as dishonest? Is the smart and accomplished Haydon a positive addition to the Albanese brand?

It didn't occur to me that this major personal decision might have nothing to do with work. That perhaps this is an example of something we all need more of in our leaders – humanity. That leading a country and having a fulfilling personal life is possible, desirable. That spending an evening eating an overpriced set menu and telling each other how lucky you are to have found each other is not a dereliction of duty but the kind of thing that ordinary people do on Valentine's Day, sometimes. And ordinary people make good leaders, because they get what matters to other ordinary people, like the ones they're making decisions about every day.