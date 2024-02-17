The Prime Minister is engaged and the conspiracies have begun.

This article originally appeared on Holly Wainwright's newsletter. Sign up here.
The Prime Minister's getting married. Quick, go buy a hat.
There's reason to be excited about this news. A divorced, engaged PM messes with long-established narratives.
Once upon a time, you wouldn't get to be Prime Minister unless you were already married. Unmarried people just couldn't be trusted, and a wife (because yes, the PM would be male, and straight) was both a campaign asset and a signal of stability.
Albo isn't Australia's only unmarried PM. We had Julia Gillard. And in the 1960s there was John McEwan, who was newly widowed when he took office. But otherwise, there's a very long list of married men, over and over, moving their often long-suffering wives into the Lodge.
There's no Aussie precedent for a PM proposal story, though. Or a PM-designed ring, and a very Wills-and-Kate-like press walk where the details must be provided to reporters in a garden. And there's not really precedent for a politician looking so bloody, unquestionably happy, in the middle of doing a very stressful job at a very stressful time.
Watch: engagement ring trends through the decades. Post continues below.
I didn't get it. Why add a thing to your plate, I thought, when it's already overflowing? Why complicate your narrative, I thought, and distract everyone with questions about dates and invites when surely you want to be focused on delivering your tax cuts and pressuring for a Middle Eastern ceasefire and fending off your political opponents and yes, getting elected again next year.
