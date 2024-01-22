Alexander Zverev is currently playing at the Australian Open. No one is talking about his tennis.

On Saturday, world No 6 Alexander Zverev beat his American opponent at Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open, securing himself a place in the fourth round.

The German tennis player is good at what he does. He's agile and has a great serve, and right now he's focused on one thing - hopefully making it to the finals.

But that's not what people want to talk about.

Over the weekend, the question being asked was whether his game deserved primary place on centre court when there was another men's round that could've had the flashier and more prominent location.

On Thursday, after the second round, the second question asked had nothing to do with his swing.

"Do you plan to attend in person?" a reporter queried.

Watch the interaction below.



She was talking about his domestic abuse trial being held in Berlin in May. So were the fans discussing his 'right' to the spotlight.

The 26-year-old is being accused of pushing his former partner and mother of his child Brenda Patea into a wall and choking her during an argument in May 2020.