4 women and 3 children killed in less than a fortnight. These families deserved urgency.

Warning: This story contains the image and name of an Indigenous person who has died.

We woke, this morning, in the midst of an unfolding situation.

Three children were missing in Queensland. Police were concerned because a three-year-old girl, five-year-old boy and six-year-old boy were 'taken by a man known to them' on the Gold Coast.

They issued an amber alert to the public with fears they could be at 'significant risk,' asking the media to circulate their smiling photos widely.

Thankfully, their story had a happy ending. The three kids were found safe and well at 7am, and a 27-year-old man was taken into custody.

We can only speculate the details of that story, but we know they're not good. We know that three young kids potentially spent the night alone in a vehicle, parked at a petrol station.

We can only hope this event means that family is now getting the urgent help they need.