The role model we need in 2024.





Do you know what I needed this week?

Wholesome pictures of Mary Fowler being an absolute boss in her new role as the face of L’Oreal Paris.

In case you missed it, here are a few highlights:

She's the first female athlete to be named as a brand ambassador in Australia and New Zealand, and is exactly the kind of role model we should be promoting in 2024. Talented, smart, kind and best of all; uncomplicated.

We live in a reality where (frustratingly), our sporting heroes keep letting us down.

From the NRL and AFL to cricket and tennis - the amount of headlines about players doing illegal and harmful things off the field or throwing hissy fits on the court, is astounding.