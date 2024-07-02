Why everyone is talking about Jill Biden. And most of them are furious with her.

A quiet hand on a sleeve.

A leaned-in whisper to a mottled ear.

A firm but kind soft word over a frothy cup of mid-morning coffee.

This is how, apparently, the Biden presidency should end. With his wife, Jill, telling Joe quietly what the internet is yelling at him loudly — that he's past it, senile, ancient, useless. Done.

"Joe, darling," she would say, presumably. "It's over."

And Joe Biden would simply hang his trembling chin in shame and embarrassment, and acquiesce. "Yes, darling, you're right, what have I been thinking? Pass me that modern portable phone computer thing."

American First Lady Jill Biden is under the pressure that Joe Biden is apparently, allegedly, possibly ignoring after his disastrous performance in the first Presidential debate with Donald Trump last Thursday night.

Nine minutes into that televised display of dual inadequacy, Democrats were blowing up each other's phones in panic. He can't do it, they unilaterally screamed about the man they had been assuring the world could definitely do it.