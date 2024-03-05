This is how we change a generation of men.

Content warning: This story includes mentions of violence against women.

At the end of every story about violence against women, or a toxic sexist culture or systemic inequality there's always a paragraph exploring 'so, how do we change it?'

There's always a big focus on things like funding, helplines, royal commissions and petitions to politicians with the acknowledgment that while helpful, 'unfortunately it's going to take a lot more than that'.

When generations upon generations of men have been socialised in the same soup, the root problem is so much deeper. These are not just surface level problems we can fix overnight, they're systemic. They're woven into the very fabric of how we operate and to make them go away we have to dedicate literal decades to unravelling and rewriting the rules.

So how do we do that? We shine light on the behaviours contributing to the problem, which is exactly what Four Corners' investigation into Sydney private school Cranbrook did last night.

They exposed a toxic culture and 'boy's club' within the Bellevue Hill school amongst both staff and students.