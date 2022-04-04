The Twins recap Married at First Sight: WE FINALLY HAVE ALL THE RECEIPTS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

It’s the final (final) reunion (minus Andrew) Commitment Ceremony and SHUT THE HELL UP BECAUSE THE EXPERTS HAVE A TV AND YEAH THEY’LL BE REFERRING TO IT THROUGHOUT THE EVENING.

Immediately, however, it becomes clear that the experts intend to use the television to show the group flashbacks of their weddings and that’s not why any of us are here, John. Show everyone bitching about each other or we’ll hide the remote.

"Have some respect for people's time??"

Ella and Mitch are first up on the couch, and it turns out Mitch is doing very well ever since he was allowed to pursue a relationship without having a camera crew chase him every time he left the room.

While that’s lovely, it’s also very boring. So it’s time for Selina and Cody.

The experts are gushing about how far they’ve come, and for the next several minutes we watch a montage of their upsetting love story.

Everyone watches Cody tell Selina that a) he’s not racist, and b) on an entirely unrelated note, he’s also not that attracted to her based on her race. So. Do with that what you will.