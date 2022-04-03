The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Tamara's very awkward cheating scandal.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

It's the final final FiNaL dinner party and this group of humans need to be legally banned from spending any more time with each other.

Al tells us he is all grown up now. He's almost four and will start Big School soon. He doesn't even do shoeys anymore, except for sometimes on special occasions.

'She's pretty different from my pre-school teacher, John Aiken.'

Matt also tries to prove life is going well for him. Unfortunately, however, he is filmed getting ready, with a camera zooming in every time he does something unusual. Which is shockingly often.

He spends six minutes spraying deodorant under just his left arm, and then sprays 11 spritzes of perfume onto his neck and literally no one can breathe, Sir, we need you to calm the f**k down.

OH STOP IT'S MITCH. He's full of regret ever since he shrugged his shoulders at final vows six weeks ago and disappeared into the fog at a haunted cemetery.

We wonder why Mitch has not, say, called Ella. On the telephone, for example. To see if perhaps...

OMG THEY'RE TOGETHER THIS IS SUCH CLEVER CAMERA WORK WELL DONE EVERYONE INVOLVED THIS IS WHY YOU DESERVE AN EMMY.

The moustache really threw us.