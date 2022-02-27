The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Why are the experts... gaslighting the women?

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

It’s the morning of the Commitment Ceremony, which can only mean one thing: three fake experts are gearing up for their 45-minute work week, and they're pissed.

How are they meant to 'support' these randoms through their sham marriages? They're fundamentally incompatible? And now there are three new couples - all of whom hate eachother - and what if they ask questions? Eugh.

Over in Ella and Mitch's apartment, they're discussing their future after the show. Mitch is initially confused because... why would they hang out after the show? Like yeah obviously when there's an influencer party or something, but surely they don't need to live close by? That's when he realises.

The brand deals. They're better if you're dating another reality TV contestant.

What about that? As an option?

So he agrees to let Ella move to the Gold Coast.

She sees it as a fair compromise. In that she will follow him interstate, and Mitch promises to open the door sometimes when she knocks… as long as he’s not out that day. And he feels like it. Otherwise he might not.

Things are going just as smoothly for Matt and Kate. Matt wishes his wife a happy one week anniversary and she pulls this face.

'If we've only been together a week why do I feel such profound resentment?'