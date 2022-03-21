The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Olivia believes she's been 'gaslighted'.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

We open on Selina asking Cody a question.

And yeah. It's whether or not he considers himself 'single'. And if he might sleep with other people when he goes home. Which is an awkward conversation to have with your husband of seven weeks.

She tells the camera that she's trying to work out if they're on the same page and Selina the man who pulled a swamp suit prank on you not even a week ago is not on the same page as anyone, do you hear?

Meanwhile, Domenica inexplicably appears to have a bandage around her head which is what seven weeks of Married at First Sight will do to a person.

'A doctor told me to try to preserve what's left.'

Next door, Liv can't stop crying ever since she told her husband (as well as the nation) that she has no empathy.

She explains that she wants Jackson by her side for the rest of her life because he supports her even when she is deliberately mean to others which is the kind of man she hoped to find.

She has now turned against the experts who have suggested that holding a grudge might be a character flaw.

"Cool. I know that. I like that about me," she says to Jackson who stopped listening three hours ago.