The Twins recap Married at First Sight: We need to talk about Liv.

We open on Domenica wailing in a garden.

Jackson asks quite nicely if she's okay and she yells at him "ASK YA WIFE" which is a lot to shout at a man who has been exclusively kind for six weeks.

Back at the table, Liv continues to look like she's at her late husband's funeral, and she remarks, "THAT'S HOW TODDLERS BEHAVE".

And no, Liv. Toddlers don't smash wine glasses. They have much more decorum than that. Just ask Al. All he does is drink from shoes and wear bonnets occasionally.

'My behaviour is weird but I'm not allowed wine glasses.'

Jack hears that Domenica is wailing alone in a shrub and mutters, "she might be a crazy bitch but she's my crazy bitch". He follows the sound of the shrieking and comforts her, as she explains that she has regrets. About the time she smashed a wine glass in the vicinity of another woman's face. On national television.

She recounts how Liv insulted her loud voice of all things and Jack's like "ok in her defence you spoke so loudly that you literally ruined my day today, but yes, go on".

Meanwhile, the rest of the couples have returned to the house, and you better believe Liv has embellished the story.

"SHE STOOD UP WITH HER BROKEN WINE GLASS," she says, and then, not getting the reaction she wants, adds, "AND HELD IT. AGAINST. MY. THROAT. AND SHE WAS ALL LIKE I'LL KILL YA AND I WAS LIKE OH NO PLEASE DON'T," and okay Liv only some of that happened.