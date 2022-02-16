The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The most manipulative night we've seen on television.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

It’s the night of the dinner party, where a random group of strangers come together to talk about their dysfunctional marriages while three experts sit in a cupboard and watch.

Alessandra explains that it can be "incredibly confronting and intimidating" for the couples to meet up and compare themselves to others, which begs the question: then why is this a mandatory part of the experiment, Lady.

Selin has decided she was wrong to yell at Anthony. Instead, she's realised it’s far more effective to encourage him to trust her, and then make him look silly by giving him a spray tan and an ugly hairdo. It’s a personal joke, to herself, and she thinks it’s hilarious.

Haha.

But none of that matters because there’s a literal war taking place. Russia plans to invade the Ukraine oh goodness sorry no wrong war. Holly is really very angry with Andrew, and thinks he “cares more about his reputation than anything else,” and yeah hi Holly, welcome to reality television, nice to have you.

Andrew tells the camera he plans to give Holly a hug when he sees her and Sir as your military advisors may we strongly recommend you... do not do that.

In Tamara and Brent’s apartment, there’s a heated fight taking place because yeah, Brent had the TV up too loud. For some reason the footage of the argument is terrible quality, as though a producer suddenly noticed what was happening and pulled out their phone to ensure we didn’t miss it. Honestly, thank you for your service.