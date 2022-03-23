The Twins recap Married at First Sight: "The way you handled yourself is truly disgusting."

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Continuing on in the tradition of last night's episode, we open on things about which we do not care.

Dom and Jack laying in a park, for example. Ella and Mitch fishing. Mitch proceeding to catch a piece of seaweed.

Literally no one cares.

Thankfully, we're shown a shot of Brent and Tamara's door sign on the floor and this. This is what we're here for do you understand.

We're told Brent ripped the sign off which seems dramatic, but then we remember Tamara. And her general... vibe.

She's currently yelling that she's given up a lot to be here, whereas she can't say the same for Brent. Mostly because he has a job in hospitality and is therefore worth significantly less, as a human.

It's time for Liv and Jackson's final date and:

a) Why didn't we see this last night when we got everyone else's boring dates, and

b) We don't care

Hurry... up.