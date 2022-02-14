The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The couple that can't stop fighting about sex.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page. Want the MAFS recaps delivered straight to you? Sign up to Mamamia recaps here.

We open on Domenica announcing to her husband that she feels really good after talking to the experts, and by that she means yelling at them she wanted period sex.

"I reckon we were the most open," Domenica yells and yeah sweetie you told John Aiken how you were bleeding from the vagina. You were absolutely the most open.

"Any more open and I think you might have been arrested x" All the couples are bonding over their shared horror that both Holly and Andrew wrote ‘stay’, despite their palpable hatred of one another. But luckily, Andrew is having the private realisation that every relationship he’s had might have failed because of him and… no shit. You literally just shout at them how many people you’ve slept with and if they’d like to try pegging now or later.

But Andrew and Holly aren’t the only couple having issues. Last night, the experts told Sam to stop behaving like Al’s mother, and while that might sound like great advice, she is currently watching Al consume milk that has been off for four days. Does it smell funky? Absolutely. But Al insists his general rule is he’ll drink it before it starts curdling and WHO is going to look after him when he’s s**tting himself at 2am, Alessandra? Sam. That’s who.

??? For reasons we don’t fully understand, due to a profound lack of context, Tamara and Brent’s relationship has also blown up. Brent mumbles something about Tamara hating how she’s been portrayed and then removes his microphone which feels like a violation of our human rights as viewers but nevermind.