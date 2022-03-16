The Twins recap Married at First Sight: A slut-shaming nude photo scandal.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Home stay week is coming to an end and thank f**k Selina is finally allowed to leave Cody's crack den. It was becoming a legal risk.

Tamara has been living in Bondi with Brent for literally four days, and we watch as she delivers him a green juice to his cupboard apartment which barely has room for a single bed while wearing matching designer active wear and has a more Bondi moment ever taken place?

Sam is painting Al's nails because he is her daughter. He is every toddler who wants their nails to be pink (like mum's) but they don't have enough nail really so half their finger is awkwardly painted.

"Please mum. And on my toes too." Following a tough week, Jackson and Liv are reflecting on their issues, like how Liv kept telling all his friends what a "petty b*tch" she is.

And here's the thing.

We can also be petty b*tches.

But we're not proud of it?? We like to think we're working on that... trait. What's confusing about Liv is that she doesn't seem to be as proud of anything as she is of the fact she's a petty b*tch?

And that's when we first hear the whispers.

There's a naked photo circulating. Of Domenica. Pulled from her OnlyFans account. And WhO wOuLd HaVe LeAkEd SuCh A tHiNg.