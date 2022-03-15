The Twins recap Married at First Sight: A prank goes horribly wrong.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

We open on Tamara and Brent watching the sunrise in Bondi which Tamara ought to know costs at least $650 a week to witness.

But suddenly, Tamara spots something in the water. She announces that it's a dolphin. But Brent insists it's a sea lion.

...

.....

.......

OK so Tamara doesn't believe sea lions are real things which isn't a subject you get to have an opinion about?

A producer calmly asks if she believes in seals to which she replies like obviously yes?? But lady you can't just deny the existence of sea lions when there's one literally right there within ear shot.

"Your voices really carry." Meanwhile, Mitch and Ella are visiting Johana, a psychic medium, in an attempt to gain some "clarity" by asking someone about their future who is, for legal reasons, required to be vague.

"Is it a dream of yours to swim with dolphins or whales?" Johana asks the beachy looking young man in front of her, to which Mitch replies, "No".

So far so good.

But ALERT ALERT because she "sees" something alarming and excuse us ma'am is it John Aiken??

Apparently it's not. It's some card that means ending. Or thinking about ending. Or thinking about your relationship and doing some considering. Or being in a relationship that began at some point. Ella is shook.