The Twins recap Married at First Sight: "Everybody else here knows but you."

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Well.

This episode looks like it won't be wasting our time. So. We'll allow it.

We open on Cody comforting Selina who feels terrible about the whole nude photo scandal, specifically how she saw the image and didn't tell Domenica straight away. Cody nods empathetically, understanding why his wife would feel so bad, and dude you were literally one of the worst behaved people this is your cue to apologise to Domenica yourself??

"Personally, I'd be ashamed."

Selina buys Domenica a gift and knocks on her door and WE GUESS CODY HAS OTHER PLACES TO BE? SUCH AS CHASING RODENTS OUT OF HIS CRACK DEN?

She admits she was wrong and expresses how sorry she is for hurting Domenica. She seems to only now be discovering that perhaps this experiment has brought out the worst in everyone yeah sweetie that's been its only mission. For three months.

But pause.

Because now that Olivia has had some time to really think, she can confirm she is definitely not sorry for the time she shared Domenica's nude photos with eight people for a laugh. (We didn't need the update. We... we assumed).

IT'S TIME FOR THE FINAL DINNER PARTY and Domenica is wearing a literal ballgown because upon reflection this event really lacks a dress code.

"I'm going to miss the arguing," Mitch says sadly in the car on the way there and omg no same Mitch we're really stressed.