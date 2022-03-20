The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Um. Did Liv really just say that.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Tonight is the final Commitment Ceremony of the experiment, and we'd almost be worried that our favourite hobby was coming to an end if we didn't know from experience that they'll have 17 nights of final vows and a 3 night reunion special.

But we can't get too far ahead of ourselves. Because no one has recovered from the dinner party, including us.

We begin with Domenica and Jack laying in bed wondering why the f*ck everyone on this show is so f*cked and idk but good question. We're still incredibly confused as to how someone as rational and reasonable and emotionally intelligent as Jack got onto this show but we digress.

You see, Olivia is done with the Dom saga now. So if everyone could just stop talking about the nude photo she intentionally circulated a few days ago to every single person she'd ever met that would be great.

'Lol everyone needs to chill.'

"That is ancient history," she tells Jackson and sweetie it literally happened last night.

Meanwhile, Cody is in trouble with his wife Selina and also the nation ever since he yelled DOM HAS A NAKED PHOTO HAHA DO U RECKON SHE'S A SLUT JACK to a table of adults.

He decides to deliver Selina flowers and says "these are from Cody" which is a strange thing to say. He's sorry he upset Selina but mate you also slut-shamed someone on TV? If you also? Want to address that? Issue?