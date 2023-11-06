Are Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip actually married? Let’s investigate.

As another season of Netflix's sexy house show, Selling Sunset, comes to a close, we're left with many questions.

Where on earth did this messy version of Amanza Smith emerge from? Why is Bre Tiesi so damn surly all the time? Was one woman calling another woman a 'social climber' (gasp!) worth an entire season of drama?

How do any of these women wear these borderline burlesque outfits to work without HR getting involved? (Not to mention handling all the wedgies they must have to endure.)

And most notably... are Chrishell Stause and G Flip actually (i.e. legally) married?

Back in May, Chrishell surprised her followers by sharing a loving dedication to Australian singer G Flip, which ended in a clip showing the two getting married in Las Vegas.



Video via Instagram/@chrishell.stause.

Chrishell captioned the cute clip: "Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better."

The post was flooded with love from the realtor's Selling Sunset co-stars, including her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim. "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure," he wrote. "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life."

The wedding was briefly mentioned in this season's Selling Sunset finale. "We decided to hop on a plane to Vegas and have Elvis marry us," Chrishell said about the spontaneous union.