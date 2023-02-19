"We said yes!" Rebel Wilson announces she's engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Speaking to People in May, Wilson shared she was set up with her new partner "through a friend," however, she did not identify who she was seeing at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the publication.

"It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and to be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times - I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great - but there were some times that I was probably putting up with stuff that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

More recently, Wilson, told People that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma.

"I thought I was really looking for a husband, dating about 50 guys in one year. I was always a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection," she told the publication this month.

"Then I was like, well, what if that was part of my personality that I was repressing and not exploring? Maybe I should have 10 years earlier, I don't know. My journey is what it is."

In November, Wilson welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that she was "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her journey to motherhood.