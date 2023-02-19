"We said yes!" Rebel Wilson announces she's engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
The 42-year-old shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday morning, nearly a year after she announced she had found her "Disney Princess".
"We said YES!" Wilson wrote alongside a photo of the couple at Disneyland.
The Pitch Perfect star went on to thank the team at Disneyland "for pulling off this magical surprise!"
Wilson previously announced her relationship with Agruma on Instagram back in June.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote at the time.