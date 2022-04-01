Safe bathrooms and respecting pronouns: What trans people want to see change in Australia.

On International Day of Transgender Visibility on March 31, Mamamia launched a three-part series looking into the reality of the trans experience in Australia. Part one looked at what it's like to come out as trans. Part two looks at what it's like to live as trans. And today, the final part looks at what trans people would like to see change.

Through conversation with our four transgender interviewees - Melbourne jazz singer, cabaret performer and CEO of Transgender Victoria, Mama Alto; Geelong-based fashion stylist and co-host of Mamamia podcast, What are You Wearing?, Deni Todorovič; Construction worker from NSW's Central Coast, Jess Peroy, and Year 11 student, Theo Boltman - this is their list of collective top priorities for progress.

To make Australia safer, fairer and more inclusive for the transgender community.

Greater respect, equity and inclusion.

Importance placed on respecting pronouns (and the negative impacts of misgendering) in all spaces - particularly in schools, institutions and the workplace.

Better access to quality healthcare.

Greater access to medical treatments (expensive, top surgery not covered by Medicare).

Improved mental health outcomes, particularly for trans youth: The suicide rate is 15 times higher for trans youth aged 14-25; and 80 per cent of transgender and gender diverse people aged 14-25 reported having self-harmed in their lifetime.

Improved education in schools, institutions and workplaces.

A message from Transgender Victoria, Parents of Gender Diverse Children, Transcend Australia & Zoe Belle Gender Collective:



Obviously individuals and organisations can and should take it upon themselves to implement these opportunities for progress where possible, but with a federal election around the corner, what do our politicians say in response? Mamamia asked them.

This gets a little heavy, but is necessary reading, so buckle up, and make a cuppa.

This is what the federal government told us –

On greater respect, equity and inclusion.

On the need for gender-neutral language, a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Department told Mamamia, that “the government supports the rights of individuals to make use of any pronouns or descriptors they prefer while encouraging respect for the preferences of others.”

Meanwhile, in response to the discrimination often faced by transgender people when using public bathrooms, the spokesperson said, “As a general proposition, a person should use facilities that correspond to their gender identity,” advising that “any concerns about inappropriate behaviour or potentially criminal conduct should be immediately referred to the police".

While both are positive steps, the government stops short of introducing any initiatives that either prevent or address the underlying issues of protection from discrimination.