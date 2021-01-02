The 18 conversations you should have before you get married.

When most of us think of marriage, we think of romance, commitment and a wedding. That's because these days, love is the basis for marriage.

But according to Stephanie Coontz, the author of Marriage, a History: How Love Conquered Marriage, marriage was originally based on talk. It was a contractual binding between individuals and their families to increase wealth before there were banks. (Yep, not even slightly romantic.)

Most of the important conversations we need to have with our future husband or wife-to-be are avoided because they are unromantic. We think we'll defy the odds because love is all we need to survive as a married couple. But the divorce rates say otherwise.

So we decided to speak to women – who are married or have been – to hear what conversations they wished they had with their partners before they tied the knot. Here's what they had to say.

1. "If you both actually want to be married in the first place."

2. "Children – yes or no, when, and how many."

3. "How you will raise your children if you have them – who will stop work (if either of you)? Which schools will your kids go to? If you're from different religious backgrounds or atheist, which teachings will the children be brought up with if any at all?"

4. "Not just if you want kids, but how much you each want kids. If it doesn’t happen naturally, are you on the same page for IVF, fostering and adoption?"

5. "Career aspirations and priorities – do you want to move interstate or overseas for your career?"