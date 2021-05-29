"I didn’t know anyone who was gay." 11 celebrities on what it was like coming out.

Earlier this year, 17-year-old pop star, Jojo Siwa, came out as gay via social media.

The singer and social media influencer first hinted at her sexuality in a video she shared to TikTok where she lip-synced Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' while wearing a rainbow bow.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," the teen star sang.

Then in January this year, JoJo confirmed it with a single photo to Instagram and Twitter.

She uploaded a photo of herself wearing a shirt that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Talking to Jimmy Fallon in February, Siwa said: "If I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and loving who I want to love, I don't want it...

"It's not something that I'm ashamed of, it's just something I haven't shown the internet yet.

"I'm just so happy. Now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world and it makes my heart so happy."

At 17 years old, JoJo Siwa wanted to share with the world how proud of her sexuality and identity she is.

But for many celebrities, revealing their sexuality or gender hasn't been easy - especially with the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye.

From Miley Cyrus to Sam Smith, we look at how 10 celebrities came out to the public.

Tessa Thompson

Image: Getty.