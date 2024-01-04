5 non-judgy self-help books to read to kick off 2024.

There was once a time when self-help books had a reputation for either being too corny or just straight judgemental, and instead of offering life-changing advice, they would lead you down a path of self-loathing.

A good self-help book offers useful guidance that you can easily put into practice. It should feel as if you’re receiving advice from a trusted friend - someone who won’t raise an eyebrow over your choices and wants to propel you forward.

Watch: 'I read books for a living. Here are the most addictive thrillers of 2021 so far.' Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

After turning the last page, it should leave you feeling empowered and with a fresh new perspective on life.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up five of the best self-help books written by women, perfect for turning your life around in 2024.

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero.

Image: Booktopia.