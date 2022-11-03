“I made a decision to leave the terrible darkness.” When Laura realised she was gay, her whole life changed.

I call this story my ‘long-drawn-out gay-realisation’, because I’m only a relatively recent “out” member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Hi, my name is Laura, and I am a gay woman.

Though I don’t suppose many people know this about me, other than my partner, because when I came out originally, I came out as bisexual.

The answer to why I decided to come out as bi is convoluted and difficult to articulate, much like myself.

The best way I can describe it is to say I was attempting to ‘soften the blow’ to those around me, and to myself. I didn’t completely understand my sexuality at the time, so saying I was bi felt the most valid.

The reality is that just as I struggle to understand my entire identity, I have struggled to understand my sexuality.

Now that I know I’m gay, it’s hard to understand why I didn’t recognise it earlier.

Why it had always been so hard for me to understand my sexuality, when it should have been as simple as asking myself ‘who are you attracted to’?

My partner and I laugh regularly at how I didn’t know I was gay. With my rainbows, crystals, passion for blazers, and naked women tattooed all over me… there were some pretty stereotypical indicators.

I’m now almost 29, and I only started to come out properly at the age of 27, following years of experimenting, failed heterosexual relationships, and therapy.

I say that I have only just started to come out because it has been quite a slow process, and I am still in the midst of it.