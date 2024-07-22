'If the "millennial tuck" is wrong, I don't want to be right.'

Sorry, no. I'm not doing it. I'm not wearing my shirt untucked.

It just feels wrong, and I'll tell you why.

Because I have been conditioned over the past 20 years to always tuck the front of my top into my bottoms. It's just how fashion works, don't you know?

But seriously, apparently wearing your top tucked in is an absolute hallmark of millennial style, while the kids prefer to wear their clothing baggy and their shirts loose. Out. Open. Flapping in the breeze!

And I get it. I'm a fan of oversized clothes. I've bought baggy wide-leg jeans and figured out the awkward footwear situation. I've leaned heavily into the trend for big boxy blazers and now have several sitting side-by-side in my wardrobe. I've got a stack of roomy tees I love the look of.

But I am not ready to go full Adam Sandler and wear them all together, are you crazy?? Or are you just 22 and cooler than me?

If you do happen to be 22, then don't judge. I can't help it. I'm a product of my upbringing.