'Will it ride up my butt?' The Mamamia team road-test unitards... while exercising.

I am a massive Reformer Pilates fan. I do it once or twice a week, and I find it a great way to stretch my body and destress after a long, busy day.

Usually to Reformer, I wear some long leggings, a sports bra and a reasonably tight t-shirt of some sort. Wearing clothes that are flowy or loose can get in the way sometimes. BUT... I cannot stand bike shorts. I find they always ride up when I've got my legs in the air while on the Reformer machine.

So when I decided to road-test a unitard, you best believe I was nervous about the shorts part of the bodysuit riding up my bottom.

I opted for a black romper from Kate Galliano (I figured black would be the best in terms of not showing sweat patches).

It's also worth pointing out the type of body I have – I'm straight-sized and I have relatively small boobs, around a C-cup. I decided to get an extra small to small sized bodysuit, and if I had a chance to re-pick a bodysuit, I would have sized up and got the small to medium option. But to be fair, it still fit well, was comfortable, and my boobs were comfortable in it.

I'm about 165cm as well, so the length of the romper on me was spot-on.

Before and after trialing the bodysuit at Reformer Pilates. Image: Supplied.