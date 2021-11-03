'My greatest skill is telling what position people would play in netball. Here’s how I do it.'

Albert Einstein famously said, "I have no particular talent. I am just passionately inquisitive."

I too have no particular talent.

Except for one.

Hehehe

I'm able to guess people's netball positions. Intuitively.

Whenever I'm with a group of women - regardless of age or background or athletic prowess - and there's a momentary lull in conversation, I... yell. Obnoxiously.

I BET I CAN GUESS WHAT NETBALL POSITION YOU PLAYED.

Clare, pls.

At first, people are startled. 'Who is this lady and why is she suddenly at our table?' they ask. But then they're intrigued.

And I get it right.

Because I am a psychic, who holds only one very specific and profoundly unhelpful piece of information.

Of course, sometimes (rarely) I'm wrong.

But that's where we need to make a distinction.

For some people, there’s the position they are in their soul, and there’s the position they played. Chelsea may have squirreled her way into playing GA because her mum was the coach, but she's a WD at heart. Do you see what I mean?

The fact is, on the inside of your chest, the bit with blood and muscles and tissue and s**t, there is a netball bib. And I’m not saying only I can see it, but it may very well be the case that only I can see it.