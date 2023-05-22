Knowing the unspoken laws of sharing a gym is both a prerequisite and non-negotiable for attendees and considering each other while you're exercising in a shared space is crucial – especially given that hot and sweaty usually means excessive bodily fluids and smells that make your eyes water.

Wiping down equipment, using headphones and putting weights back on their racks are some of the very obvious ways to respect each other at the gym and ensure everyone has a pleasant experience.

There are also a few rules of gymnasium etiquette that aren't spoken about enough, like, interrupting someone mid-workout in an attempt to secure a phone number.

It's true, far too many of us have had to endure interrupted workouts, only to receive cheesy pickup line, maintain awkward convos and witness weird behaviour all in a failed mission to impress us.

Steph Claire Smith recently aired her thoughts on whether it's okay to hit on women at the gym in an interview on KISS FM's Woody and Allen radio show.

The co-founder of hugely successful fitness program Kic, shared some very wise words that she wants men to know ASAP.

Watch: When I get to the gym but forgot my headphones. Story continues after video.