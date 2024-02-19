All the behind-the-scenes details of The Eras Tour that’ll make you appreciate it so much more.

In 2023, Taylor Swift kicked off her homage to her 10-album discography with The Eras Tour — her most expensive and expansive tour ever.

This tour is no joke. There are 151 shows across five continents, featuring 10 albums and more than 44 songs. Each performance takes at least three hours, and the whole thing will stretch out over two years by the time she's done.

It's a massive undertaking and a production of epic proportions.

There are nonstop costume changes, large-scale set swaps and stunts that are reminiscent of a Las Vegas residency.

Oh, and it's estimated to have around a $157 million budget. Yup.

The Eras Tour sure is something.

The best part? It's not even close to being over. Nope, The Eras Tour is about to kick off again in Sydney after Swift performed three back-to-back shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from February 16-18, singing to more than 96,000 fans every night.

So with all of THAT going on, we wanted to know more about what happens behind-the-scenes on The Eras Tour, from the impressive sets and challenging choreography routines, to the hordes of fans who are coming in droves to watch her do her thing.